HCMC lacks land funds for industrial production purposes

A lack of land funds is the biggest bottleneck for attracting investment and anticipating the shift of new investment capital into industrial zones in HCMC, said Chairman of HCMC Industrial Zones Businesses Association (HBA) Dao Xuan Duc.

Chairman Duc made the statement at the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Forum 2023 organized by the Investment Newspaper on August 24.

He talked about the difficulties in accessing a large land fund in Ho Chi Minh City. According to Mr. Dao Xuan Duc, the biggest bottleneck today to attract investment and anticipate the new investment capital shift into industrial zones in the southern metropolis is the land fund.

Currently, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone (EPZ) has operated for 32 years, and by 2041, this EPZ will expire its land lease and other industrial zones also expire land leases in the next few years.

Ho Chi Minh City can’t wait until that time to consider how IZs and EPZs develop in the next 20-30 years because it will be late. Over the past time, the city has implemented the project ‘Orientation for the development of industrial zones and export processing zones in the area to 2030 with a vision to 2045.’

Ho Chi Minh City has made concerted efforts to find a solution to the problem of limited land funds by developing a model of high-rise factories in some units in Tan Thuan and Linh Trung EPZs to serve suitable projects in fields such as information technology, and high-tech. The southern largest city also proposed to the Prime Minister to supplement the land planning for Pham Van Hai 1 and Pham Van Hai 2 industrial zones with an area of 668ha.

Earlier this year, the Prime Minister decided to add this plan to Ho Chi Minh City, so the planning and bidding to build infrastructure is an opportunity for the city to attract large investors.

Regarding this issue, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong affirmed that the Ministry of Planning and Investment has been coordinating with relevant localities and organizations to continue implementing tasks and solutions on the development of industrial zones and economic zones, including the proposal to develop the Law on Industrial Parks and Economic Zones to submit to competent authorities for consideration in the coming time.

Up to now, more than 400 industrial zones with a total area of more than 128,000 hectares of natural land, and a total industrial land area of over 86,000 hectares have been formed in Vietnam. The infrastructure of industrial zones has been completed while the city has conducted pilot studies on a number of industrial clusters in order to form production networks, and supply chains for participating more deeply in global value chains.