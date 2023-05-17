HCMC keen on traffic infrastructures connecting metro line, bus route

The metro line 1 is expected to be put into operation in September. The HCMC’s functional departments have promptly implemented projects connecting the metro line with the bus route network to effectively develop public passenger transportation.

Metro Line 1 will run from the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station in Thu Duc City to Ben Thanh Market in District 1. The half route from the city center to the Sai Gon Bridge has parking areas and bus stations. The remaining section running from the Sai Gon Bridge to the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station has not got any essential public works, such as toilets, parking zones, pedestrian overpasses, and a small number of bus waiting areas.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Y Nhi from Thu Duc City said that she joined the first test run of metro line 1 and felt comfortable with the trip, but the inconvenience of spending a lot of time in the bus waiting area that was packed with passengers.

Experts said that the functional departments of the city need carefully consider and study construction projects of a transport system linking metro line 1 and bus routes to create favorable conditions for passengers and avoid overloading.

According to the HCMC Transport Department, the city has land funds for the public construction of bus waiting areas, rest stops, and parking lots around metro line stations. Public transport systems and infrastructures will be completed when metro line 1 officially is put into operation.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Management Center of Public Transport under the HCMC Transport Department, Mr. Le Hoan said that the center established a project on strengthening accessibility and connection between bus routes and metro line 1. The project will be carried out in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition, the Transport Department of the city will add transport infrastructures to serve bus passenger transport and enhance accessibility and connection between bus routes and metro line 1.

Under the project, the department will carry out construction projects of 67 bus waiting areas, 196 bus rest stops, sidewalks, parking areas, and restrooms around metro stations, including Van Thanh, Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, high-tech Park, Vietnam National University- HCMC, Suoi Tien bus station.