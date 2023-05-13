Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro ticket prices proposed

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport has just sent a report to the City Department of Transport to propose ticket rates on Ho Chi Minh City's metro line No. 1.

The ticket is proposed to cost VND9,000 (US$0.38) to VND24,000 (US$1) per turn for the whole metro line.

Besides, the ticket for passengers with recharge metro cards will be applied at VND7,000 (US$0.3) to VND18,000 (US$0.8) per turn. In addition, the ticket shall be priced at VND48,000 (US$2) per day, the three-day ticket will cost VND108,000 (US$4.6). Regarding monthly tickets, passengers will pay VND330,000 (US$14) per month while the tickets for pupils and students shall cost VND165,000 (US$7) a month.

In order to attract more passengers, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Center of Public Transport proposed the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) of Ho Chi Minh City to perform the upgrade investment to ensure the effectiveness of tickets of all kinds for the metro line, add more kinds of tickets following hours or inter-line monthly ones to meet the demand and purpose of passengers.

However, ticket price identification has to be performed in accordance with the payment ability of people together with the capacity of balancing the budget for subsidies.

Therefore, the center proposed a ticket reduction for the initial phase and will adjust the price after one year of operation.