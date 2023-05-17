Many parking plots built to help people using regular metro

The metro line 1 (Ben Thanh -Suoi Tien metro route) has 14 stations and one depot serving as a control center and maintenance yard for trains.

The HCMC Management Center of Public Transport established a project on strengthening accessibility and connection between bus routes and metro line 1. The project has been approved and carried out from 2022 – 2024.

Under the project, Van Thanh station has a bus parking plot covering on an area of 1,596 square meters and another for private vehicles on an area of 770 square meters.

A passenger waiting area and a parking plot for private vehicles covering on an area of around 1,000 square meters will be built at Thao Dien station.

Rach Chiec and Phuoc Long stations will get private vehicle parking spaces in areas of 1,500 and 1,000 square meters respectively.

Binh Thai station has a bus parking plot covering an area of 3,000 square meters and another for private vehicles on an area of 1,000 square meters.