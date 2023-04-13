HCMC’s metro line 1 required to complete at end of 2023

The metro line 1 (Ben Thanh -Suoi Tien metro route) is required to complete at the end of the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Management Board of HCMC Urban Railway Projects (MAUR).

Under the latest adjustment in the progress of the project implementation signed by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on April 12, the completion time of the metro line 1 will last from 2024 to 2028, including the contractors’ warranty period and time for operation and maintenance support.

The Management Board of HCMC Urban Railway Projects (MAUR) will organize the implementation of the project in accordance with the law and the approved schedule; create a detailed plan for carrying out the remaining works according to requirements for progress; analyze risks and contingency in case of projected failure to achieve completion as scheduled.

MAUR will coordinate with the Department of Planning and Investment and the Finance Department to ensure the capital sources for the project implementation provide solutions for capital risks, and take full responsibility for a delayed project.

The Department of Planning and Investment coordinated with the Finance Department and relevant units to give advice to the municipal People’s Committee and allocate adequate capital sources.

The Finance Department cooperates with the Department of Planning and Investment to implement procedures for on-lending ODA capital according to current regulations, and the next steps related to the completion of the project’s signing of loan agreement No. 4.