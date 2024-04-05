Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC issues plan to attract outstanding students, highly qualified personnel

Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to recruit civil servants and public employees from excellent graduates and highly qualified people.

Particularly, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued a plan to implement Resolution No.25/2023/NQ-HDND of the Municipal People’s Council regulating principles, standards, conditions, processes, income levels and remuneration policies to recruit civil servants and public employees from excellent graduates and highly qualified people to work in the agencies and units under the city's political system.

On the missions and solutions, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee required the good implementation of assessment, human resource planning, introduction and professional development for graduated students with their outstanding performances and highly qualified personnel.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs was assigned to chair and consult the municipal People’s Committee to review and complete the mechanisms and policies on organizations and staff work in association with improving the responsibility of the leader; creating breakthroughs in building policies to attract and promote high-quality human resources.

