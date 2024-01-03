Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC issues plan for administrative reform in 2024

SGGPO

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued a plan to implement administrative reform in the city for the year 2024.

Accordingly, the Municipal People’s Committee set a target of Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index being on the top 15 leading localities in the country with the proportion of on-time handling of administrative procedures reaching 98 percent at least.

Especially, as for the fields of application processing, complaint and denunciation hanlding, it is expected to exceed 95 percent.

Besides, all of branches of land registration offices will handle administrative documents and procedures on time with a proportion of 98 percent.

Ho Chi Minh takes the results, efficiency and creativity in administrative reform as the foundation to evaluate the task completion levels of heads of Government agencies, organizations and units.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong

