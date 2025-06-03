HCMC introduces new policies for waste management including incentives, support

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently issued Decision 73/2025, which outlines regulations for waste management and implements preferential policies and support for related activities in the city.

The classification, storage, transfer, collection, transit, transportation, and treatment of domestic solid waste are conducted in accordance with the waste management regulations issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, along with other applicable present regulations.



Ho Chi Minh City issues policies offering preferential treatment and support for waste management

Service pricing for the collection, transportation, and treatment of domestic solid waste is likewise implemented in compliance with the regulations set forth by the municipal People's Committee and other relevant current regulations.

Waste is sorted at the source based on management and treatment objectives, categorized into three distinct groups such as reusable and recyclable waste, food waste, and other household solid waste.

According to the decision, in urban and densely populated residential areas, appropriate equipment, methods, and designated locations must be established for the classification, collection, and storage of waste, tailored to the volume and types of waste generated by households and individuals.

In residential zones and scattered housing clusters, designated collection points for domestic solid waste must be provided to prevent environmental pollution prior to transportation to treatment facilities in accordance with regulations. For waste management in public spaces, including main streets, commercial districts, squares, parks, entertainment venues, residential areas, transportation hubs, and other public locations, clearly labeled public trash bins must be installed to facilitate waste recognition and classification by the public.

Waste storage equipment must be appropriately sized to accommodate the storage duration, volume, and collection frequency, while ensuring environmental protection and maintaining urban aesthetics.

The management of public trash collection and cleaning services shall comply with the regulations set forth by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee concerning the management of domestic solid waste in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as other relevant current regulations.

During the management process, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee shall consider and direct departments, agencies and sectors to:

Develop policies to support interest rates for loans aimed at purchasing and converting vehicles used for waste collection and transportation

Promote the application of information technology for database and waste management

Facilitate technical support and knowledge transfer to encourage community organizations and individuals to participate in waste recycling initiatives.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Anh Quan