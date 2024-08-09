Travel

HCMC int'l tourism expo spotlights business connections

The 18th International Travel Expo HCMC – ITE HCMC 2024 will emphasize creating opportunities for businesses to find partners and showcase tourism products and services to both domestic and international visitors.

z5013806164632-a8ff8e9b7424f5b5ef5b8f0d3145d82b-2117.jpg.webp
At the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 (Photo: itehcmc.travel)

Accordingly, the hybrid expo, lasting from September 5 to 7, aims to accelerate the recovery and growth of the southern economic hub's tourism sector.

Themed “Responsible Travel – Creating Future,” it plans a variety of activities promoting key tourist destinations and services in Vietnam, with a goal of expanding the international tourist market and increasing the flow of visitors between countries to optimize tourism revenue.

To date, the organiser has registered around 500 domestic and international exhibitors, who will showcase travel destinations, tourism technology, and products.

The event is expected to welcome around 220 international buyers from over 45 countries and territories, including senior executives from travel agencies, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) organizers, luxury travel companies, and other key stakeholders interested in the Vietnamese market.

On the sidelines, participants will be treated to forums, conferences, seminars, and specialised tourism events.

