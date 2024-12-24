HCMC International Martial Arts Festival 2024 wraps up

The Ho Chi Minh City International Martial Arts Festival 2024 featuring a wide range of exciting activities ended on the evening of December 23.

The organization board offers flowers to representatives participating units. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 Ho Chi Minh City International Martial Arts Festival took place from December 21 to 23, bringing impressive martial arts performances such as karate, taekwondo, Vovinam, traditional martial arts, pencak silat, arnis stick fighting, kendo, and more with the participation of Vietnamese and foreign experts and athletes from countries including South Korea, Nepal, the Philippines, Thailand, and others.

There were also seminars, exhibitions, training courses, and exchanges between different types of martial arts held during the festival.

The festival is one of the activities greeting New Year 2025 and part of the series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

It was also an opportunity for Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, to showcase their martial arts training and competitions, while promoting the city's tourism, culture, and sports industries.

The festival served as a venue for athletes and experts to exchange and share their passion for the development of martial arts. It is also an opportunity for audiences to witness the outstanding and talented performances of the martial arts athletes.

The program attracted a large number of people and responded to the campaign “All people exercise their bodies following Uncle Ho's example” and the “Healthy for the Nation” movement.

Images of martial arts performances in the closing ceremony :

By Nguyen Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh