HCMC Innovation Awards honors 58 innovative projects, solutions

On the evening of September 8, 2023, a ceremony was held at the Opera House by the People's Committee of HCMC to present the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed officials, including Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee; Mr. Pham Huy Giang, Head of the Central Emulation and Commendation Committee; Ms. Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, former Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; and Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

Motivation for research and innovation

Driven by a deep empathy for patients' suffering, the author team at the HCMC Oncology Hospital devoted substantial time to investigating and researching the implementation of "Total and Near-Total Tongue Reconstruction After Cancer Surgery."

Specialist Doctor Level 2-Dr. Nguyen Anh Khoi, HCMC Oncology Hospital, explained that while this method is globally accessible, Vietnamese patients face difficulties accessing it due to its high cost and the necessity of undergoing surgeries abroad. Therefore, the research team's goal was to make this treatment more affordable and accessible for domestic patients. Their efforts have resulted in this project being recognized as one of the top three outstanding initiatives and awarded the First Prize in the 3rd edition of the HCMC Innovation Awards.

Dr. Nguyen Anh Khoi, as a representative of the author team, expressed that the award serves as a source of motivation for scientific researchers, validating their dedicated efforts. Furthermore, it acts as an inspiration for individuals involved in research to continue nurturing their creative journeys in the future.

Mr. Tran Duy Hao, Director of STAR GLOBAL Expert Solutions Joint Stock Company, expressed his heartfelt sentiments upon receiving the Second Prize for the digital transformation ecosystem project "3D/360 Interactive Smart Web/App." This innovative solution facilitates the creation of a digital representation of the real world, enabling remote exploration and access from any location and at any time. He hopes this award will provide valuable support from the city to foster the stronger growth of innovative solutions.

With great pride in their achievement of winning the First Prize for their solution titled "Ensuring National Defense and Security for Sustainable Development in HCMC in the New Era," Major General Nguyen Van Hoang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Military Region 7, the representative of the author team, emphasized that the field of national defense and security has witnessed various innovative solutions recently, all aimed at contributing to the protection of the homeland and the preservation of peace within the city. Major General Nguyen Van Hoang further highlighted that the HCMC Innovation Award serves as a driving force, inspiring the officers and soldiers of Military Region 7 to channel their creativity into their activities.

Three First Prize projects - The method "Total and Near-Total Tongue Reconstruction After Cancer Surgery," developed by the authors at the HCMC Oncology Hospital. This approach not only contributes to cost savings for patients but also offers rapid pain relief. Its ultimate objective is to extend the lives of late-stage patients and improve their ability to communicate. - The theatrical dance production "Kieu," choreographed by a team from the Symphony Orchestra - Ballet Theater, has received acclaim for its seamless fusion of traditional artistic elements with contemporary creative thought, forming an intimate connection with the essence of life. - The solution "Ensuring National Defense and Security for Sustainable Development in HCMC in the New Era," developed by the team of authors from the HCMC Military Command and the HCMC Police Department. This initiative anticipates the factors, situations, and challenges concerning national defense and security and provides a comprehensive, specific, and viable set of fundamental solutions to guarantee sustainable development.

Inspiring and igniting the competitive spirit

During the award ceremony, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, stressed that the HCMC Innovation Award, spanning three editions, has reconfirmed the creative potential and the enduring spirit of innovation across all segments of the city's population. Additionally, it has recognized and celebrated exceptional contributions and achievements in diverse aspects of social life from agencies, units, localities, businesses, authors, and co-authors within or outside HCMC.

The refined creative projects, initiatives, and products have contributed to the city's development. As a result, they inspire and ignite a spirit of competition and creative inspiration within the city's political system and among its citizens.

According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, the process of building and developing HCMC has proven that the city is the birthplace of numerous innovative ideas. It is also the place where traditions, dynamism, creativity, and rapid adaptation to innovations are solidified.

"The process of organizing the awards has helped the city discover and bring together numerous experts, businesses, organizations, and outstanding individuals with highly innovative ideas, solutions, and products that have had a positive impact on various aspects of the city's social life," emphasized Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan confirmed that HCMC is committed to fostering a conducive environment for innovation, with the goal of making it an inevitable development trend of society. The city will also maintain its efforts to refine regulations and update award evaluation criteria to accurately capture the demands of innovation. Extensive promotional campaigns will be organized to actively engage all segments of the city's population. Simultaneously, there will be a concerted mobilization of participation from across society to ensure that the award genuinely reflects the significant creative potential within the city's community.

Results of the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards There were a total of 191 projects, initiatives, solutions, and research topics submitted for consideration. After evaluation, awards were presented to 58 projects from 51 groups and seven individuals. 1. Economic Development Field: Five solutions received Second and Third Prizes. 2. National Defense and Security Field: Five solutions received First, Second, and Third Prizes. 3. State Management Field: 15 solutions received Second and Third Prizes. 4. Communication Field: Four solutions received Second and Third Prizes. 5. Literature and Arts Field: Nine works received First, Second, and Third Prizes. 6. Science and Technology Field: Ten research topics received awards, including one First Prize, two Second Prizes, and seven Third Prizes. 7. Creative Entrepreneurship Field: Ten solutions received awards, comprising three Second Prizes and seven Third Prizes.

Commending the spirit, determination, and unwavering commitment to creative and innovative thinking, Mr. Vo Van Hoan also conveyed his confidence that the exceptional and tailored mechanisms and policies outlined in Resolution 98/2023/QH15, recently endorsed by the National Assembly, will act as invaluable resources for HCMC to develop and aim at the goal of becoming a modern technology-driven service hub, a regional and international economic and financial center by 2030.