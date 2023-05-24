Judge board for 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards established

HCMC People’s Committee has just released its decision to form the judge board for the third HCMC Innovation Awards – 2023.



Accordingly, the judge board consists of 11 members, chaired by Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.

The judge board is going to review all submitted projects, works, solutions in the seven categories of the Awards, and then advise the Organization Board of the Awards in the final decision on winners. During this review process, the judge board invites relevant experts to be advisors.

In related news, yesterday, the judge board for the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards held a working session at the office of the HCMC High Command to select excellent projects, works, solutions in category No.2 (national defense – public security). Nine outstanding ones were chosen to formally participate in the contest for the Innovation Awards this time.