58 outstanding projects win third Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan signed a decision to award Certificates of Merit to collectives and individuals with their winning projects for HCMC Innovation Awards 2023.

A total of 51 collectives and seven individuals are the authors of 58 outstanding achievements, typical projects and solutions in the fields of economic development, defense and security, state management, communications, arts and literature, science-technology and innovative start-ups.

The third Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards in 2023 received 191 projects, solutions and topics. The panel of experts in charge of the seven fields above evaluated and selected the best works to qualify for the next round. From this proposal, a city-level panel continue to selecting and collecting opinions about the entries from residents via the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to choose winning projects.

The Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards is a prestigious award of Ho Chi Minh City to honor domestically and abroad Vietnamese agencies, oraganizations, businesses and individuals who have research works, solutions and innovative products and services contributing to the development of the city.

The first prize is worth VND200 million (US$ 8,351), the second prize is VND150 million (US$6,263) and the third prize is VND100 million (US$4,175). It is expected that an award ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards 2023 will take place on September 8.