HCMC uses its Innovation Awards to motivate innovative activities citywide



Deputy Director Ngo Thi Hoang Cac of the HCMC Department of Home Affairs informed that the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards 2023 receives 191 papers. The Judge Board had a meeting to publicly evaluate each one in the seven categories of the contest. 59 have been chosen to deliver awards, including three first prizes, 15 second prizes, and 41 third prizes.

Deputy Director Cac commented that the quality of participating papers this year is higher in certain categories as one of the evaluation requirements is to win a professional award to be eligible for this one. Five categories have not used up the allocated award titles, and one has asked for an increase in the allocation.

Regarding the propaganda task, Editor in Chief of SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong reported that besides developing a common propaganda plan for all newspaper agencies and television stations in HCMC, SGGP Newspaper has particularly followed the progress of award evaluation steps. So far, it has published 48 hot news and articles about this topic, ensuring that the contest is widely known in the community.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, who is also the President of the Judge Board for the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards 2023, said that the propaganda task has not been as expected. He further explained that the participating papers in the economic field are not truly outstanding even though HCMC is the country leader in economy. Green and digital economy has been the subject in various discussions, yet there are no papers in this aspect joining in the contest.

He asked that there must be solutions to trigger this endless source of innovation spirit in the community. Moreover, the propaganda task must be increased so that the Innovation Awards are more popular, becoming the driving force for other innovation contests in the city. More importantly, each category of this Innovation Awards must find ways to attract more participating papers.

In the summary speech, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan praised the evaluation boards of all categories as well as the media for their determination and efforts. He then encouraged each board to make award decision for worthy papers that are limited by the current fixed rules, and instructed that certain flexible rules should be included in the next contests by the Contest – Reward Board.