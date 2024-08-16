HCMC increases traffic management, handles violations

The Department of Public Security and the Department of Transport of HCMC have regularly cooperated to conduct inspections of road safety situations in Phu My Bridge.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, Deputy Head of the Advisory Division of the HCMC Department of Public Security at a press conference on the socio-economic situation in the city which was co-organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications on August 15.

The event saw the presence of Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong and Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi.

Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, Deputy Head of the Advisory Division of the HCMC Department of Public Security speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The two departments have strengthened coordination in carrying out patrols and handling violations of traffic orders and safety both directly and through traffic surveillance cameras, especially after a multi-vehicle collision on the cable-stayed Phu My Bridge spanning the Saigon River to connect District 7 and Thu Duc City on August 8 evening. One seven-seater car, one four-seater car, and one truck caught fire in the seven-vehicle collision but no deaths were reported.

A representative of HCMC Greenery Parks Co. Ltd speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Head of the Department of Technology of HCMC Greenery Parks Co. Ltd Nguyen Cong Son said that the company has regularly maintained and cared for the city's parks and green spaces, and carried out tree pruning to minimize tree-related incidents.

The company has progressively invested in equipping a wood defect detection machine to detect wood defects without destroying the original state of wood.

Additionally, the company has also coordinated with scientists to test and collect data on various tree species in HCMC, such as Golden oak (Hopea odorata), resin tree (Dipterocarpus alatus), Copperpod tree (Peltophorum pterocarpum), Nacre tree (Khaya senegalensis) to create an evaluation process to improve the management of urban green trees.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh