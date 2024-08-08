Multiple-vehicle collision occurs under Phu My Bridge

A multiple-vehicle collision happened under Phu My Bridge at around 2:40 p.m. on August 8 while the vehicles were traveling on the way from District 7 to Thu Duc City.

At the scene, at least six vehicles were collided on the road, one car caught fire causing traffic jam. By 3:30 p.m. on the same day, police forces were still at the scene to investigate the accident.

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, the leader of Thu Duc City Police stated that immediately after receiving information about the accident, police forces were promptly present at the scene to regulate traffic.

Some photos captured at the scene of the multiple-vehicle collision:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong