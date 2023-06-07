HCMC increases immigration control, establishing border e-procedure

The Party Committee of HCMC Border Guard yesterday held its mid-term meeting to evaluate results of the adoption of its Resolution in the congress for the term 2020-2025.

In his speech at the meeting, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai proposed that the Party Committee of HCMC Border Guard focus on its priorities when carrying out policies and regulations set forth by the city and the Central Government.

In particular, HCMC Border Guard should concentrate on the action plan of the HCMC Party Committee in implementing Resolution No.33 of the Politburo about strategies to protect the national borders. The HCMC Border Guard should strengthen its control over migration activities and apply information technology to develop suitable border e-procedures.

Reports of HCMC Border Guard reveal that in the first half of the term, HCMC Border Guard actively developed and carried out its own action plan to implement the congress’ resolution, achieving positive results in various aspects. It was able to firmly protect sovereignty and security at both sea borders and land borders, greatly contributing to the stable economic growth and the international integration of HCMC.