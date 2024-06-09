HCMC inaugurates two projects connecting overseas Vietnamese

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, presents congratulatory flowers.

On the afternoon of June 8, the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese held the inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" and "Overseas Vietnamese Rendezvous Point" projects, as well as a meeting to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the committee's establishment (June 8, 1981 – June 8, 2024). The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee.

Ms. Vu Thi Huynh Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, speaks at the event.

In her opening speech, Ms. Vu Thi Huynh Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, stated that currently, an estimated 2.8 million overseas Vietnamese have connections with HCMC, accounting for over 40 percent of the total number of overseas Vietnamese, out of a total of approximately 6 million Vietnamese living and working in 130 countries and territories.

Delegates perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" and the "Overseas Vietnamese Rendezvous Point".

Among them, over 80 percent live in developed industrial countries and global centers of economics, science, technology, education, and training. In recent years, the overseas Vietnamese community has always looked toward their homeland, particularly HCMC, with a desire to contribute to the city's development and growth.

Over 43 years of establishment and development, generations of officials and employees of the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese have deeply understood their responsibilities, effectively harnessing the vast potential of resources from the overseas Vietnamese community to contribute to building a civilized, modern, and compassionate HCMC.

According to Ms. Vu Thi Huynh Mai, the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" is a place for the overseas Vietnamese community, particularly the younger generations (third and fourth generation), students, and international students, to learn about, research, and experience the cultural, historical, and ideological heritage of President Ho Chi Minh. It also serves as a bridge to support those working with the overseas Vietnamese community in understanding, researching, and promoting Ho Chi Minh's culture and ideology to Vietnamese communities worldwide.

The "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space" hosts an exhibition titled "Journey Towards Dreams - 55 Years of Fulfilling President Ho Chi Minh's Will."

The delegates tour and listen to the introduction of the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space.

As for the "Overseas Vietnamese Rendezvous Point," it serves as a hub for legal support and consultation for overseas Vietnamese. It organizes events and cultural activities, promotes artistic exchanges, and preserves the Vietnamese language. Moreover, it showcases overseas Vietnamese products and facilitates commercial, investment, and tourism activities in HCMC. This venue also provides opportunities for overseas Vietnamese to connect, interact, and collaborate, forming a network of overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and entrepreneurs, thereby leveraging the resources of overseas Vietnamese to contribute to the city's advancement.

Delegates visit the "Overseas Vietnamese Rendezvous Point".

Many overseas Vietnamese participate in the ceremony.

By Hoai Nam, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan