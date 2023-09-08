HCMC inaugurates Long Kieng Bridge in Nha Be District

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) organized a ceremony to inaugurate and put into use the Long Kieng Bridge in Nha Be District after more than 22 years of construction efforts.

On the morning of September 8, the TCIP held a ceremony to officially open the Long Kieng Bridge in Nha Be District to traffic. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, attended the event and participated in the ribbon-cutting alongside representatives from various departments and a significant number of local residents.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Luong Minh Phuc, Director of the TCIP, announced that the Long Kieng Bridge project in Nha Be District received approval from the HCMC People's Committee in 2001. Despite experiencing several temporary suspensions and restarts, the project has been successfully completed with a length of nearly 318 meters, a width of 15 meters, two lanes on each side, and approach roads at both ends totaling 661 meters.

The overall project investment amounts to nearly VND600 billion (US$25 million). Of which, bridge construction costs surpass VND211 billion, compensation and resettlement support expenses exceed VND325 billion, and consultancy, project management, and contingency costs amount to more than VND52 billion.

This project not only increases transportation capacity but also plays an important role in promoting socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for the local residents in the region.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, stressed the significance of completing the Long Kieng Bridge, highlighting the immense joy it brings to the local government and the residents of Nha Be District. The bridge not only improves transportation connectivity in the region but also fosters economic development within the district. The city's leadership, in collaboration with Nha Be District authorities and the project's investors, has shown a particular commitment to overcoming challenges and expediting the project's progress.

"As a representative of the people, I, along with various departments and agencies, conducted direct oversight of this project on four occasions and engaged in numerous discussions with Nha Be District and the investor to facilitate the resolution of difficulties. Today, the project has been successfully completed in accordance with the investor's commitment to the people," emphasized Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council acknowledges and highly commends the strong sense of responsibility displayed by the Party Committee, local government, residents of Nha Be District, as well as the investor and the construction team for honoring their commitments. She also conveys her expectation that upcoming projects will likewise uphold their promises to the people.

Furthermore, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le urges the municipal People's Committee to provide guidance to the relevant departments for the effective implementation of traffic organization, maintenance, and operational management of the Long Kieng Bridge. She also emphasizes the need to accelerate the progress of other projects within the Nha Be District area, with a particular focus on the three remaining bridges along Le Van Luong Street.

Speaking on behalf of the city's leaders, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le expresses heartfelt gratitude to the citizens who have selflessly contributed to the local development by sacrificing some of their benefits. She also commends the leadership of Nha Be District, as well as the various departments and affiliated organizations, for their collaborative efforts with the investor in overcoming challenges and obstacles to successfully accomplish the land acquisition and resettlement tasks for the project's construction.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council recommends that the TCIP further improves its organizational structure, mobilizes all available human and material resources to expedite the completion of the remaining projects, and ensures that the disbursement of public investment funds in 2023 aligns with the schedule.