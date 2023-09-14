HCMC, IMF collaborate in green economic development

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai on September 14 proposed IMF help the city define orientations for economic restructuring, climate change response activities, and green economic development trends.

Receiving the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Resident Representative in Vietnam Jochen Schmittmann who came to attend the HCMC Economic Forum 2023, Mai expressed his hope that the fund will choose the city as a model locality in the process of implementing cooperation between the fund and Vietnam.

He also suggested the IMF support the city in connecting with experts to learn from experience in building legal frameworks and action programs for calculating carbon credits and reducing net emissions.

Thanking HCMC for inviting him to attend the forum, Jochen Schmittmann appreciated its theme on green economic development, which meets the requirements of the development process and general world trends.

The city's development of carbon credits is very necessary and important, creating favorable conditions to implement its green economic development strategy, he said.

At present, the IMF in Vietnam is implementing cooperation activities with ministries and sectors in emissions reduction and carbon credits, and hopes to further collaboration with HCMC in this field, he added.