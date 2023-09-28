HCMC hosts Mid-Autumn Festival for orphans, disabled children

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union yesterday organized the program named “Beloved Mid-Autumn Festival 2023” for over 600 children of workers, employees, disabled people and orphans with difficult circumstances.

The program was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Children's House.

On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival 2023, the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union hosted a care program for nearly 2,500 children with difficult circumstances and awarded Nguyen Duc Canh Scholarships for 352 children having their outstanding achievements in studying or the organs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those who achieved city-level study performance or passed university in 2023 with high scores.

On the same day, the Social Work Centre of the HCMC Labor Union collaborated with the Labor Union of District 5 to organize the program of “Beloved Mid-Autumn Festival” to take care of children of difficult workers, employees and orphans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total amount of the program implementation cost more than VND300 million (US$12,321) from the support of units and benefactors.

On the occasion, the HCMC’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee collaborated with the HCMC Youth Union and the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs spent more than VND622 million (US$25,544) to host the program “Beloved Moon” to take care of children in difficult circumstances.

The organizing board offered gifts to 2,070 children of young workers with difficulties.