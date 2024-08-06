HCMC hosts 1st Vietnam Best Sommelier Competition

The inaugural Vietnam Best Sommelier Competition is being held in HCMC to find talented sommeliers to represent Vietnam in international competitions, according to the contest’s organizers.

Contestants at the competition (Photo: Sai Gon Sommelier Association)

The competition is being co-organized by the Vietnam Sommelier Association and the Saigon Sommelier Association.

The winner will represent Vietnam to compete at the 2025 Best Sommelier in Asia-Pacific competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, said Le Hoang Khanh Vi, vice president of the Saigon Sommelier Association.

The contest, which will be held every three years, also aims to promote the development of the profession of sommeliers in Vietnam and the Vietnamese wine industry and cuisine, Vi said at a press meeting held in HCMC on August 1.

It is open to Vietnamese sommeliers who are members of the Vietnam Sommelier Association and features three rounds: quarter-final, semi-final, and final, he said.

Winners of the quarter-final round that took place in HCMC on July 18 will compete in the semi-final round on August 13.

The final round is slated to take place on August 14.

Contestants will have written, oral, and practical tests on knowledge about wines as well as wine serving skills and tasting.

Members of the jury include Saiko Tamura-Soga, Vice President for Asia-Pacific of ASI (Association de la Sommellerie Internationale), and Giuseppe Vaccarini, the winner of the Best Sommelier of the World ASI 1978.

Vietnamplus