HCMC honors outstanding individuals during 1975–2025 period

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, visited exemplary families and individuals in Go Vap District on April 20.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security (3rd, R) and his delegation visit Ngoc Phuong Monastery. (Photo: SGGP)

Those are the people who have made outstanding contributions to the construction, protection, and development of the city during the 1975–2025 period.

The event is part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public, and the delegation of officials of the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city offered incense to commemorate Abbess Thich Nu Huynh Lien, founder and abbot of Ngoc Phuong Monastery as well as the first head nun of the Vietnam Mendicant Order of Nuns, and People’s Artist Phung Ha.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, Le Hong Nam offers incense to commemorate Abbess Thich Nu Huynh Lien. (Photo: SGGP)
The city's delegation visits nuns of Ngoc Phuong Monastery. (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Phung Ha, whose real name was Truong Phung Hao, made great contributions to laying the foundation for cai luong and training many famous artists. She also founded the HCMC Rest Home for Artists in District 8 and helped build the artists' pagoda and cemetery in Go Vap District.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Le Hong Nam and delegates visit relatives of People's Artist Phung Ha. (Photo: SGGP)
Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security Le Hong Nam offers incense to commemorate People's Artist Phung Ha. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Liaison Board of War Veterans of the “Davis Camp” Joint Military Group held a get-together on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification.

At the event, delegates recalled the heroic traditions and contributions of members of the Davis Camp Liaison Board in ensuring the implementation of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam. Davis Camp used to be a unit of the US Air Force located southwest of Tan Son Nhat Airport (now in Ward 4, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City).

The Liaison Board of War Veterans of the “Davis Camp” Joint Military Group organizes a get-together on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification on April 20. (Photo: SGGP)
By Chi Thach—Translated by Kim Khanh

