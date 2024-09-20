HCMC honors organizations’ donations to typhoon-hit areas

At the working session (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was chaired by Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc with the participation of representatives of media agencies and political-social organizations in the city.

At the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated and expressed his sincere thanks to media agencies and political-social organizations in the city for their donations to aid the victims of the typhoon. The agencies and units have provided very practical support, such as assisting those who have lost their homes and are directly affected by the typhoon, and families of dead and missing persons.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized that political-social organizations and press agencies in HCMC need to choose key areas that have suffered severe losses due to the superstorm, focus on providing relief in accordance with the current situation of the affected localities, and implement practical support, such as helping children to return to school, building houses for those who have lost their homes, offering production and business tools for affected people, relocating residents living in disaster-prone areas to safer places, delivering emergency aid, conducting search and rescue operations, implementing disease prevention, rebuilding homes and lives after the disaster.

In addition, political-social organizations and media agencies also need to pay attention to the volunteer forces that have directly participated in activities supporting typhoon-hit localities, acknowledge and encourage them to carry out their duties effectively.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh