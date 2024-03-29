Culture/art

HCMC honors artists, artisans with honorary titles

A ceremony presenting the titles of People’s Artist and Meritorious Artist to artists of HCMC was held in the city on March 28.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, L) and Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, R) present certificates of merit to artists. (Photo: SGGP)

The event saw the presence of the city’s leaders including Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, and Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Addressing the awarding ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that HCMC recognized and honored artisans and artists who have talent, virtue, and long-term outstanding contributions to the Vietnamese culture.

He hoped that artists would actively participate in a contest of art compositions marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) that was launched by the People’s Committee of the city last July.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s chairman also requested management agencies, public or private art units, businesses, and individuals to continuously promote the role of arts and culture, folk culture, and human knowledge, encourage and nurture the next generation of creative and talented artists.

In 2023, 25 artists of HCMC were honored with the title of People’s Artist, and 40 others were presented with the title of Meritorious Artist. There are also three People’s Artisans and 12 Meritorious Artisans.

The titles aim to recognize the artists’ significant dedication and contributions to developing the culture sector and safeguarding Vietnam’s traditional cultural values.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (C) offer a certificate of recognition to People's Artist Bui Xuan Hanh (R). (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen ( L) and Chairwoman of the People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) present certidicate of recognition to People's Artist Hung Minh. (Photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Vice Chairman of the People's Council of the city Huynh Thanh Nhan present certificates of recognition to Meritorious Artists. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc (L) and Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan (R) offer certtificates of recognition to relatives of the late artists who are bestowed the title of Meritorious Artist. (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (5th, R) and artists (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets Meritorious Artist Manh Dung (L). (Photo: SGGP)
Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his joy to see Meritorious Artist Phi Dieu (L). (Photo: SGGP)
A dancing performance at the ceremony (Photo: SGGP)
HCMC's leaders and artists take a group photo. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thuy Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh

