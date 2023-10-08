HCMC honors 47 exemplary models in expressing filial piety toward their parents

The Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) of HCMC and the HCMC Women's Union held a ceremony to honor outstanding people for their filial piety on October 7.

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party’s Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, standing deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Chairwoman of the HCMC Women's Union Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, and Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) of HCMC Ngo Minh Hai.

Standing Deputy Head of the Mass Mobilization Commission of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Bach Mai praised 47 exemplary persons who have honored and respected their parents.

She hoped that the Vietnamese traditional value of filial piety could be promoted and adapted in the country’s development and integration process in accordance with Party Resolution 33 on “Building and developing Vietnamese culture and people to meet demands for sustainable development of the country” and the HCMC’s theme for 2023 “Studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morals and style”.

The virtue of exhibiting the proper love and respect for parents, grandparents, elders, and ancestors helps create a strong family bond, Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) of HCMC Ngo Minh Hai stressed.

More than 1,300 people in HCMC were honored for filial piety for over 28 years.