HCMC honors 23 business owners for providing extensive benefits to workers

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and Chairman of the HCMC Federation of Labor Vo Khac Thai congratulate honored business owners.

On the afternoon of October 10, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor (HCMC Federation of Labor) held a program to accompany businesses in 2024 under the theme "Unity – Development." Attendees included Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, and Mr. Vo Khac Thai, Chairman of the HCMC Federation of Labor.

During the event, the HCMC Federation of Labor honored 23 business leaders for their adherence to legal regulations, tax compliance, social insurance contributions, and their commitment to ensuring the material and spiritual well-being of laborers.

In his remarks, Mr. Pham Chi Tam, Vice Chairman of the HCMC Federation of Labor, emphasized that the recognized businesses are exemplary in their production and business operations. Additionally, they have worked closely with unions to support workers and were chosen by both grassroots and higher-level labor unions.

These businesses are also noted for their focus on enhancing the quality of their workforce and effectively implementing workplace democracy. They actively engage in dialogue with employees, sign collective labor agreements, and fulfill commitments that include numerous provisions offering greater benefits to workers.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee speaks at the event.

On behalf of the city's leadership, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee commended 23 exemplary business owners. He noted that these businesses have worked closely with various levels of labor unions in Ho Chi Minh City to protect and promote the legitimate rights and interests of workers. Specifically, they have ensured compliance with regulations on wages, bonuses, social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance, while maintaining a safe working environment for employees.

An outstanding business owner is honored at the program.

Many of these businesses have also shown concern for workers facing difficult circumstances, providing opportunities for them to improve their education, skills, professional expertise, and knowledge of politics and law. Additionally, they have improved mid-shift meals and offered financial support for housing and child care.

“These meaningful efforts have helped foster positive relationships among workers, strengthened their loyalty to the businesses, and enabled labor unions to collaborate more effectively with companies, contributing to building harmonious, stable, and progressive labor relations across Ho Chi Minh City,” emphasized Mr. Vo Van Hoan.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan highlighted that the HCMC People’s Committee has been actively improving the investment environment, and implementing various policies to support the growth of all economic sectors. A network of startup and innovation centers has also been established to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in launching businesses, developing products, and expanding into new markets. Especially, the city has been striving to implement Resolution 98 of the National Assembly, which introduces specific mechanisms and policies to accelerate the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

An outstanding business owner is honored at the program.

He further emphasized that the city’s leadership is fully committed to supporting businesses, providing optimal conditions for their investment and growth. Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his hope that businesses will continue to partner with the city’s labor unions to care for the material and mental well-being of union members and workers, while also prioritizing the improvement of their education, skills, and professional qualifications.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan