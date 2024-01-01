HCMC honors 14 outstanding young citizens in 2023

The award ceremony honoring 14 outstanding young citizens of HCMC in 2023 was held at the municipal Youth’s Cultural House on January 1, 2024.

Leaders and former leaders congratulate 14 outstanding young citizens of the city in 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen; former Vice State President Truong My Hoa; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai; Secretary of the Central Youth Union, Chairman of the Central Youth Union Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; former Chairpersons of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc and Pham Phuong Thao; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC, Tran Kim Yen; Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC Military High Command.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai honored 14 excellent young citizens of the city who have the spirit of devoting and overcoming difficulties to achieve their goals.

The ceremony honoring outstanding young citizens of HCMC has been maintained over the past 18 years (2006-2023) and cited 151 exemplary models for their outstanding contribution to the city in the fields of studying, teaching, scientific research, manufacturing, healthcare, armed forces, literature and the arts, social work, and youth union’s activities, he added.

Awardees include Dr. Ha Thi Huong of International University - VNU-HCM; Assoc.Prof.Dr. Le Thanh Long of HCMC Polytechnic University- VNU-HCM; Dang Le Minh Khang of the HCMC University of Medicine and Pharmacy; Nguyen Hoang Duy Luu, secretary of the Youth Union of HCMC Hi-Tech Agricultural Park; Nguyen Tran Anh Vu, secretary of the Youth Union of the HCMC Construction Department; Nguyen Hong Huy, director of La Hallelu chocolate company, Le Minh Duc of the Le Hong Phong High School; Le Nam Long of the Tran Dai Nghia secondary and high school; Huynh Anh Thu of the Nguyen Du Secondary School in Go Vap District; Huynh Thi Anh Nhi of the HCMC Hat Boi (Vietnamese classical opera) Art Theater; gymnast Nguyen Van Khanh Phong; Luu Hoang Phuc of the Lac Long Quan Primary School; captain Vo Thi Bich Phuong of the HCMC Department of Public Security; lieutenant colonel Ngo Truong An of the Gia Dinh regiment under the HCMC High Command.

14 excellent young citizens of the city in 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai asked the youth unions at levels and local authorities to pay attention to youth activities and create favorable conditions for young people to participate in political, economic, cultural, and social tasks, especially the implementation of Resolution 98 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

The Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee hoped that the city’s youth would always keep their warm hearts and humanity as well as connect with people in the community and contribute to building a better life, developing HCMC into a civilized, modern, and compassionate city.

