HCMC holds Tet meeting with senior officials, veteran revolutionaries

A gathering with veteran revolutionaries and current and former leaders of the Party and State on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year was held on January 14.

Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Nen meet delegates at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

The get-together was organized by the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the event were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of the People's Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le, military officers and leaders, Heroes of the People's Armed Force, artists, experts, and scientists.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen affirmed that the city is moving forward with full confidence along the path of the country entering a new area, an era of national growth. The city will continue to strongly promote its strengths, overcome shortcomings and limitations, and strive to complete the setting goals and plans.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City is determined to achieve double-digit growth. To reach this goal, the city has outlined plans with high political determination. It will continue to strongly innovate the Party's leadership methods, reorganize the political system to be streamlined, strong, efficient, and effectively associated with administrative reform, and enhance the effectiveness of corruption, negativity, waste prevention, and fight. The city will also continue to remove bottlenecks and barriers to develop infrastructure, promote green transformation, and ensure sustainable development, he added.

