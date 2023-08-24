HCMC gets ready to share experience in socio-economic development with Cuba

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and the delegation of the city’s officials had a working session with the business group of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on August 23 (local time).

According to Mr. Omar Ruiz Martin, former Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), and president of the business group under the PCC, the business group is established with the goal of ensuring the manufacture, commercialization of the organization services of national and international events held in Cuba, production of political propaganda products, promotion of images of the country and people to the public.

Enterprise is also an agricultural production unit to ensure food for Cuba. Businesses are currently facing difficulties of material resources, technology, machines, and equipment, he added.

For her part, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le affirmed that HCMC will be ready to share experience in socio-economic development with businesses and contribute to the process of economic transformation of Cuba.

Based on the documents, a group of Vietnamese students studying in Cuba spent a summer labor trip at a village of Hinba Bonita cow farm in 1969. Cuba's revolutionary legend Fidel Castrol had established the communities on the farm and named “Ben Tre village” to honor the first province in the Southern region of Vietnam to be liberated. The village currently gathers around 273 households.

Additionally, there is also a village called Moncada Village which was established in 1984 to promote the brotherhood between the two peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.

The Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council said that HCMC has proposed a district of the city and Ben Tre Village will coordinate to organize exchanges to establish relationships between schools on the two sides.