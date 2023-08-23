HCMC enhances healthcare, cultural cooperation with Cuba

The HCMC delegation led by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le visited the ICAP, the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, the CIGB, and BioCubaFarma Company on August 22 (local time).

Related News HCMC, Cuba strengthen cooperation in health

On August 22 (local time), during their ongoing work visit to Cuba, the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council, engaged in meetings with the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, the Cuban Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), and BioCubaFarma Company.

The delegation was accompanied by several high-ranking officials of HCMC.

Upon receiving the delegation, Fernando González Llort, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, expressed his appreciation for the support extended by the Vietnamese people as a whole and HCMC’s people, in particular, on various domains, especially during the time Cuba faced adversity.

Confirming the distinct affection Cuba holds for Vietnam, the President of ICAP expressed a desire for Vietnamese enterprises, including those from HCMC, to collaborate with Cuba in arranging tourism promotion initiatives and visits to businesses and production facilities of mutual interest to both parties.

Recognizing the significant and invaluable contributions of ICAP in fostering the special traditional relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People's Council expressed gratitude for Cuba's gesture of dedicating space to research and study the ideology of President Ho Chi Minh.

Sharing details about some exchange initiatives involving the youth of HCMC and their counterparts in Havana, as well as the participation of travel agencies from HCMC in La Habana, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le deemed these endeavors as significant undertakings, standing as a bedrock for fortifying the HCMC - Cuba and Vietnam - Cuba connections. These activities play a crucial role in enhancing the comprehension of culture, nation, people, and the historical bonds between the two countries, particularly among the younger generations of both sides.

In the coming time, in a bid to enhance the longstanding friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le confirmed that HCMC would persist in dispatching delegations to Cuba for educational and experiential exchanges to uncover possibilities for collaboration across diverse domains, such as healthcare, tourism, and trade and investment advancement. Additionally, the city extends a warm welcome to Cuban delegations for educational and experience-sharing endeavors in HCMC.

Moreover, building upon the collaboration between the Youth Union of HCMC and the Youth Union of La Habana City, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le wishes to establish an annual youth exchange program between HCMC and Cuba. This endeavor aims to facilitate increased engagement between students and pupils from both countries, cultivating stronger connections and a richer appreciation among the youth for each other's countries, people, and cultures.

She believes that regular delegation exchange activities will contribute to deepening the exemplary and longstanding relationship, comprehensive cooperation, and steadfast unity between the two Parties, states, and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba.

Following that, the delegation visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Center. During the visit, they were acquainted with the life and legacy of leader Fidel Castro and the center's activities.

In the guestbook, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le conveyed her honor and heartfelt sentiments after the visit as she listened to the account and perused images depicting the life and remarkable journey of leader Fidel Castro – a comrade and a significant friend of the Vietnamese people.

"Even though 50 years have passed, the Vietnamese people have indelibly etched the enduring words spoken by the late leader Fidel Castro during his visit to Quang Tri in 1973: ‘Cuba is willing to devote blood for Vietnam.' The friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba have evolved into a symbol of the era, a priceless legacy that both Parties, states, and peoples consistently uphold, protect, nurture, and hand down to generations to come," Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le penned in the guestbook.

Talking with the leadership of the Fidel Castro Ruz Center, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le recognized and commended the center's endeavors, particularly its adept use of information technology in its operations. The repository of images and information chronicling the life and accomplishments of leader Fidel Castro bears significance in political, cultural, and societal contexts. Through this visit, the city is acquiring insights and exploring the adaptation of the center's model and initiatives in the management of museums within HCMC.

Later in the afternoon, the delegation paid a visit and engaged in discussions with the leadership of CIGB and BioCubaFarma Company. Throughout the visit, both parties exchanged valuable insights and experiences in the realms of research and innovation of vaccines and medical treatments. Concurrently, they also shared and gleaned knowledge from each other's practices concerning the development of the family doctor model, the provision of healthcare services to the general public, and the training of family medical practitioners.