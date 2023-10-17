HCMC focuses on building cultural environment coupled with civic education

Secretary Nen made the statement at a meeting with a team carrying out a survey on culture - society and human development to serve the work of summarizing 40 years of implementing the renovation process. Secretary Nen emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City must continue and strongly preserve and promote spiritual and cultural resources to create endogenous strength in building and protecting the Fatherland.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the review in the field of culture - society and building Vietnamese people in Ho Chi Minh City has contributed to the summarization of theory and practice during the 40-year implementation of socialist-oriented innovation in the country.

According to him, this is a broad, large, diverse and rich issue, requiring careful, comprehensive and thorough research. The summary is the interaction between people and is expressed in each individual and each surrounding relationship. It is diverse over time and is not limited by space, ethnicity or religion.

Practice in Ho Chi Minh City is extremely rich and diverse; therefore, although there have been many summaries of the Central Government's resolutions, it is still not possible to state them all. That practice is also shown through thematic summaries, books and articles written by many leaders, researchers, and art critics about Ho Chi Minh City. This is a treasure that needs to be read and researched further to find the value system in the field of culture which the Party Committee, government and city dwellers have taken over the past 40 years and before that.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee affirmed that the Party Committee, government and city residents are always deeply aware of the role, position and importance of building and developing culture - society and people with the goal of socio-cultural development in sync with economic development. In particular, Ho Chi Minh City leaders have been making efforts to build an advanced culture, rich in national identity, adapting to the market economic context and international integration.

The achievements in the past 40 years in Ho Chi Minh City are countless and the most prominent are education and training, science and technology, people's health care, ensuring environment safety and social security.

Besides the positive aspects, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee clearly stated shortcomings including adequate and inconsistent solutions to mobilize and promote all resources in this field. He said that the culture - society and human development in the city is not on par with economic development.

Regarding orientation, tasks, and solutions for socio-cultural development and building people of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee noted that socio-cultural development and building people of the city towards civilization, modernity, gratitude, and international integration while it still retains the original identity from the time when the ancestors went to expand in the land of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - Ho Chi Minh City.

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City must continue to preserve, promote and continue to strongly exploit spiritual and cultural resources to create endogenous strength in building and protecting the country.

Talking about long-term strategy in the field of culture-society and building Vietnamese people in Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary Nen emphasized the awareness of innovation in management thinking, culture, and early completion of appropriate mechanisms and policies in the context of an internationally integrated market economy.

He reiterated that this was stated in Resolution 31 of the Politburo on the direction and tasks of developing Ho Chi Minh City to 2030, with a vision to 2045. In particular, Ho Chi Minh City focuses on building a cultural environment coupled with civic education and sees this as a core task to form a civilized, modern and respectful city.

Last but not least, according to him, the city will focus on building an environment of equality, justice, and compassion, so that everyone living on this land is proud to be citizens of the city, obeying the law while cultivating people’s personalities, nurturing ambitions, dreams, and ideals of life.