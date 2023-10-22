HCMC first opens its stand at Frankfurt Book Fair 2023

For the first time, HCMC opened its display booth at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 which started on October 18 and will last five days in Germany.

Nearly 300 books from various fields, especially literary, cultural, and historical publications on the Saigon-Gia Dinh area and HCMC are displayed at the world's largest book trade fair.

On this occasion, the HCMC delegation of the city’s printing and publishing industry led by the Director of the Department of Information and Communications of the city Lam Dinh Thang participated in a range of activities at the book fair from October 15 – 24, such as a handover of books to the Vietnamese community in Germany, meetings with world’s leading publishing houses, exchanges, and seminars on protection of book copyright, printing, distribution, and e-book.

The delegation had a working session on organizing and operating large-scale reading culture events and book festivals with the Vice President of Business Development for the Frankfurt Book Fair. The delegation invited representatives of the organization board of the Frankfurt Book Fair to participate in the first HCMC Book Festival 2024.

The Vietnamese zone includes domestic publishers, including Kim Dong Publishing House, Tre (Youth) Publishing House, HCMC General Publishing House, and HCMC Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa).

More than 4,000 exhibitors from countries and territories worldwide participated in the 75th edition of the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2023, the largest and oldest book fair in the world. The reputable Book Fair featuring hundreds of events, talks, and discussions with the world's leading publishers and writers will be held from October 18-22, 2023.