HCMC faces highest UV level of 9.8

Ho Chi Minh City reached its highest levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation with a scale of 9.8 on May 2 to become the hottest day of the year so far.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Apart from Ho Chi Minh City, many cities across the country such as Ha Long (Quang Ninh Province), Hai Phong, the capital city of Hanoi, Hue (Thua Thien Hue Province, Da Nang, Hoi An (Quang Nam Province), Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa Province), Can Tho and Ca Mau have ultraviolet index between 6.8 to 9.8 range being classified as high and very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure within 25 minutes.

It is forecast that the UV index in the above-mentioned cities will continue to rise, especially at the highest-ever UV level of 10 in some places of Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, Hoi An, Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho and Ca Mau from May 3 to May 5.

Amid the ongoing extreme weather, doctors recommended that people should take measures to protect their bodies from the harmful effects of UV rays such as wearing UK-blocking sunglasses, hats and clothing, and apply sunscreen before going outside and avoid being outdoors in direct sunlight.