HCMC Export Forum and Trade Fair slated for May 8-11

The Ho Chi Minh City Export Forum and Fair 2024 will be held in the southern metropolis on May 8-11, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced on February 22.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The event will bring together Vietnam’s leading exporters who will popularize their high-quality agricultural products, food and beverage, garment and textile products, leather shoes and handbags, and supporting services, among others.

A string of forums and business matching events will be held to connect Vietnamese enterprises and international buyers.

According to Director of the HCMC Center of Supporting Enterprise Development Le Minh Trung, some 450 booths will be arranged at this year's event, doubling the number in 2023.

On the occasion, a meeting will be held for managers, businesses, and associations with a view to boosting export, while visits to factories and material and production areas are on schedule, creating favorable conditions for businesses to seek partners and importers.

Advanced technologies will be applied at the event, comprising online check-in system and online exhibition floor layout.

