HCMC expects strong tourism growth in 2024 following its encouraging outcomes in 2023, said Director of the municipal Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.

Korean tourists visit HCMC's Post Office. (Photo: VNA)

Last year, the city attracted nearly 5 million foreign visitors and over 35 million domestic tourists. Its tourism reached nearly VND160 trillion (US$7.8 billion).

In 2023, it was honored as “Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination” the “Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination” and was on the list of the world’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023.

Hoa said that the city set a target to attract about 6 million foreign visitors and 38 million domestic tourists this year, with VND190 trillion in revenue.

According to the department, the city continues improving the quality of tourism products as well as diversifying local products. In addition to communication and promotion campaigns, it will pay more attention to making use of digital applications in the tourism sector.

It also continues to focus on existing tourism products associated with cultural and historical values, inner-city waterways, and programs that promote tourism linkage between the city and six regions and 46 localities across the country.

In 2024, the city will focus on implementing its tourism development strategy to 2030, toward the local tourism sector's comprehensive and sustainable development.

Vietnamplus