HCMC expects earlier presence of "airport urban area”

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan requested the Tan Binh District People's Committee to urgently complete all procedures for compensation and support for land clearance in November.

During a field inspection of the progress of the Tran Quoc Hoan - Cong Hoa connecting road project in Tan Binh District on October 23, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan requested the Tan Binh District People's Committee to urgently complete all procedures for compensation and support for land clearance in November to hand over to the investor.

If the obstacles regarding the regulations of resettlement plots and policies on compensation and land clearance are resolved, it is expected that Tan Binh District will complete the disbursement of funds on November 10.

This project plays an important role in serving comprehensive connectivity, exploiting Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s Terminal T3 as it is scheduled for completion on April 30, 2025, thereby promoting the airport city that has been discussed and listed in the two urban development and socio-economic strategic planning documents.

With an advantageous geographical location adjacent to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Go Vap and Phu Nhuan districts can attract investment and develop service and commercial sectors, especially logistics.

According to forecasts from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the volume of goods and passengers passing through Tan Son Nhat Airport is expected to reach 1.5 million tons per year and 49.2 million passengers per year by 2030.

Besides, the districts surrounding this "airport urban area” also have connections to Tay Ninh, expanding into Cambodia, and the city's northwest gateway including the Mekong Delta region which provides favorable conditions for developing logistics and supply chains for the region or the country.

By 2030, the multimodal domestic transport between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai, between Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho, between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh and between Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong is estimated to reach 199 million tons, 140 million tons, 50 million tons and 148 million tons respectively.

Tan Son Nhat Airport is the largest and most important passenger and cargo transportation hub in Vietnam which not only provides a source of passengers but also a source of labor, services and logistics; offers temporary utility services for passengers and airport staff, airline companies and regularly receives many positive impacts from the bustling and high-intensity transaction activities at the airport, including the volume of passengers, cargo and services.

As for guests renting hotels near the airport, there is an opportunity to capitalize on their shopping and dining needs. Additionally, if an effective multimodal transportation connection to Tan Son Nhat Airport, including the operation of an underground metro, the “airport urban area” could become a small city within the larger metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City, with significant potential for development.

It is a fact that the airport urban model will help address the issue of travel time for airport staff, creating convenience between their homes and workplaces, especially by reducing congestion on the routes connecting residential areas to the airport.

Therefore, it is necessary to adjust the planning of the surrounding areas to enhance infrastructure and functions serving the ecosystem of ground aviation services or green transportation connections such as e-taxis and public transport means to the airport, as well as linking the airport with the entire airport urban area.

Additionally, it is important to increase land use efficiency and apply the policies of calling for investment from the private sector into commercial, service and cultural fields aligned with functional planning, as well as apply digital transformation to create the most convenience for passengers and residents living and working in the airport and airport urban area.

By Nguyen Quan Cat- Translated by Huyen Huong