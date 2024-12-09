20th session of 10th tenure of People's Council of HCMC opens

The 20th conference session of the 10th tenure of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the period 2021-2026 opens this morning to discuss and approve various welfare policies.

At the conference, which will run until December 11, delegates will talk over welfare policies on supporting tuition fees for the school year 2024-2025 and assisting people with meritorious services to the revolution and their families.

In addition, the session will review policies to support households related to the changes in the criteria for defining poor and near-poor households in the National Target Program for Sustainable Poverty Reduction for the 2021–2025 period and regulations on the social assistance standards for social policy beneficiaries.

As scheduled, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, and the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Go Vap District will answer delegates’ queries and clarify relevant issues at the session.

By Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh