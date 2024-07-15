HCMC proposes tuition fees for 2024-2025 school year

The HCMC People's Committee submitted a proposal for the issuance of a resolution regulating tuition fees for public preschool and general education from the 2024-2025 school year and the next academic years.

HCMC's leaders attend the 17th session of the 10th tenure HCMC People's Council. (Photo: SGGP)

The suggestion was sent to the HCMC People's Council at the 17th session of the 10th tenure HCMC People's Council held on July 15.

According to the proposal, tuition fees in HCMC are divided into two groups. Group 1 includes students studying at schools in Thu Duc City and urban districts 1,3,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12, Binh Thanh, Phu Nhuan, Go Vap, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, and Binh Tan. Group 2 comprises students at schools in the suburban district including Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, Nha Be, and Can Gio districts.

Accordingly, tuition fees for kindergarten, Preschool, Primary school, secondary school, and high school in group 1 for the 2024-2025 school year will be respectively VND200,000, VND160,000, VND60,000, VND60,000 and VND120,000 per month for each student. The proposed tuition fees in group 2 will be respectively VND120,000, VND100,000, VND30,000, VND30,000, and VND100,000 per month for each student.

For public preschool and primary-secondary education institutions that can cover their regular expenses starting from the academic year 2024-2025, Ho Chi Minh City's People's Committee proposes tuition fees based on economic and technical norms and cost standards. These proposed tuition fees will be submitted to the HCMC People's Council for consideration and approval.

The People's Committee of the city also suggested that the tuition fees for online learning be set at 50 percent of the fees charged by public educational institutions for in-person learning.

The HCMC People's Committee also submitted a proposal on collecting fees for some items, collection rates of fees for services supporting educational activities of public educational institutions in the city from the 2024-20245school year,

The People's Committee of HCMC presented a draft resolution for the issuance of wages for teachers of training institutions designated by the Department of Transport in Ho Chi Minh City to conduct driving license tests. The proposed wages are VND300,000 per business day and VND600,000 per Saturday or Sunday per person. It is estimated that the total annual expenditure for these wages will be around VND5.8 billion, funded from the state budget.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh