HCMC enjoying benefits from decisive policies by late General Secretary

Paying special attention to the growth of HCMC, late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has directed and suggested many breakthrough policies, decisions for the city to overcome difficulties, develop strongly, maintain the leading role in the country

Late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) in his visit to HCMC on September 23, 2022 (Photo: SGGP)



Former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan shared that he was very impressed with the vision, determination, and working style of late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in building a pilot project on special mechanisms and policies to solve bottlenecks and create conditions for HCMC to maximize its potential and strengths.

At that time, HCMC only had 4 months to prepare the project for the National Assembly’s consideration at the end of the year session, while it must be concluded by the Politburo before the National Assembly met. The obstacle encountered was that the annual work program of the Politburo and the October-2017 session program of the National Assembly did not have this content.

However, HCMC’s preliminary project was directly reported to late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and was agreed by him to be included in the Politburo’s meeting program. Receiving comments from the Politburo, the late General Secretary concluded to allow the Government to submit to the National Assembly at the end of 2017 session. Thanks to that, Resolution 54 of the National Assembly on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC was issued in 2017.

Ho Chi Minh City has unique characteristics in terms of population and economic development compared to other localities. Therefore, the application of general legal regulations, to a certain extent, hinders the creativity and development of the city. This led to the city’s decision to submit a project on piloting special mechanisms and policies in a very short time. Without the interest and strong support by the Politburo and late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Resolution 54 could not be passed in 2017.

“The conclusion of the late General Secretary is extremely important, opening the way for the first time to allow a locality to perform certain tasks or content that has never been before”, expressed former Secretary Nhan.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai also emphasized that the breakthrough policies and decisions issued by late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has allowed HCMC to overcome its current difficulties and develop strongly so as to maintain its leading role of the whole country.

Resolution 31-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the direction and tasks of developing HCMC until 2030, with a vision to 2045, with many mechanisms and policies to create conditions to promote the potentials and advantages of the city, helps the city remove the backlog for its stronger and more sustainable economic growth.

Also from the special attention of the late General Secretary to HCMC, Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of this city was passed by the National Assembly on June 24, 2023.

During his visit and working session with the HCMC Party Committee on September 23, 2022, late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stressed that the city must pay more attention to socio-cultural development so that all city dwellers can feel proud of the city and have more driving forces to contribute to its financial as well as cultural richness via their passionate aspiration.

The late General Secretary then asked the National Assembly, the Government, related ministries and state agencies to study and work directly with HCMC to consider specific proposals of the city with the spirit of “All for one – One for all”, creating the best possible conditions for the city to develop faster and more sustainably.

In many other working sessions, late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong always emphasized the critical position of HCMC in Vietnam, leading to consistent awareness nationwide about this role so that the city can receive sufficient backup to fulfill its assigned targets and missions.

Chairman Phan Van Mai promised that HCMC, well aware of its missions, its roles as well as position, is striving each day to promote the tradition of resilience, bravery, solidarity, dynamism, creativity, affection, determination for self-growth, for the improvement of the life quality, following the motto of “HCMC for the whole country and with the whole country”, deserving the sacrifice of its ancestors who have fallen to achieve a peaceful city like it is today.

By Kieu Phong, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam