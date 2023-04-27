HCMC enhances cooperation with Russian localities

On April 26, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Vietnam, Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko, during his visit to HCMC.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Russia for their support and assistance to Vietnam, particularly during the challenging times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He acknowledged Russia's swift sharing of vaccines and medical supplies with Vietnam, including HCMC. Additionally, he praised Ambassador Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko for his contributions to the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, as well as between HCMC and Russian localities.

During the conversation, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen shared some updates about HCMC, including the city's efforts in building and improving its socioeconomic infrastructure, digital transformation, and economic restructuring to enhance global competitiveness and integration.

Mr. Nen expressed his hope that Ambassador Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko would continue to facilitate Russian localities and businesses' sharing of their experiences and collaborating with HCMC in various fields. Such cooperation, he added, would further enhance the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Russia.

Ambassador Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko expressed his satisfaction at the continued development of cooperation between Russia and Vietnam, including the collaborations between Russian localities and HCMC, despite the numerous challenges faced by the world.

The ambassador further noted that many Russian businesses have shown keen interest in the Vietnamese market, and Russian tourists are eagerly anticipating the resumption of travel to Vietnam. Therefore, the Ambassador hoped for the early restoration of direct flights between the two countries. He also pledged Russia's commitment to creating favorable conditions for Vietnamese investors and businesses interested in investing in the country.

Later that same day, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, also met with Ambassador Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko. During the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his commitment to working closely with the Russian Consulate General in HCMC to further develop the cooperation discussed earlier that day between the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and the Russian Ambassador to Vietnam.

HCMC currently maintains close cooperation with five Russian localities and places a special emphasis on these relationships. Therefore, city leaders expressed their expectation that the Russian Ambassador to Vietnam would provide assistance and support to enhance the practicality and effectiveness of the cooperation between HCMC and Russian localities.