HCMC drastically achieves targets in 2025

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on February 27 held a conference to review the emulation and commendation work in 2024 and launch the patriotic emulation movement for 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, delivers his speech at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, the People's Committee of the city also announced the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index), the Digital Transformation Index (DTI), and the Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, highly appreciated the city’s emulation and reward work in 2024.

He requested heads of agencies and chairpersons of the People'ss Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to continuously launch special emulation campaigns, overcome difficulties, and strive to meet and exceed the targets and tasks for economic and social development in 2025. The units must focus on accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital; developing the digital economy, circular economy, sharing economy, green economy, and digital society; organizing a streamlined and efficient administrative apparatus; and striving to achieve a gross regional product (GRDP) growth rate of over 10 percent.

In addition, the organizations must implement breakthrough solutions to create a strong transformation, strive to be among the top 5 localities nationwide in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and among the top 15 localities nationwide in the PAR Index, achieve an administrative procedure completion rate of online public services of 80 percent and above, with the goal of better serving the people and businesses.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee presented many medals and certificates of merit to collectives and individuals.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, presents certificates of merit to collectives and individuals. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan awards the title "National Emulation Soldier" to Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, Nguyen Thanh Trung offers a certificate of merit to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

