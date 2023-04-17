HCMC donates VND76 billion to "For a Green Truong Sa" program

The program "For a Green Truong Sa (Spratly islands)" was launched at a seminar held by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on April 17.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC cum Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, chaired the seminar, which were attended by Rear Admiral Pham Van Luyen, Vice Chairman of the Political Department of the Navy; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; and Mr. Ngo Van Luan, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization.

At the seminar, Rear Admiral Pham Van Luyen provided updates on the sea and island situation in recent times, the progress made in establishing a regular, elite, and modern Navy, as well as the guidelines and policies of the Party and State on safeguarding national sovereignty over the seas and islands.

Rear Admiral Pham Van Luyen emphasized that the propaganda efforts related to the sea and islands have contributed significantly to raising awareness and motivating various segments of society, such as officials, Party members, soldiers, union members, businesses, and overseas Vietnamese communities. This has helped to promote national unity, self-reliance, and active participation in activities related to the sea and islands. As a result, it has contributed to the successful implementation of economic, cultural, social, security-defense, and territorial development tasks, as well as the protection of the country's sovereignty, territory, and borders.

At the conference, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC launched the program "For a Green Truong Sa " to mobilize all resources to improve soil, plant vegetables and trees, especially wave-breaking trees, and increase the coverage density of green trees on the islands. This will contribute to improving the environmental landscape, green space, and the material and spiritual lives of people, encouraging officers, soldiers, and citizens to live and work in peace of mind to maintain sovereignty over the sea and islands.

According to Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, HCMC is not only the economic leader of the whole country but also a "City for the Whole Country" which is demonstrated through various activities to take care of social welfare, support people affected by natural disasters in other provinces, especially through successful campaigns to contribute to the "For the Homeland Sea and Island - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund to take care of the army's rear, officers, and soldiers on duty in the border areas, seas, and islands of the country.

The Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC explains that most of the islands in the Spratly archipelago are small, with mainly sandy and crushed coral soil, and are subjected to harsh, hot, and humid weather conditions, making tree planting a challenging task. Despite this, planting trees to enhance the landscape is recognized as a crucial task on these islands.

The Navy Command has recently launched the "Greening Truong Sa" program for the period 2023-2025. HCMC has organized a campaign to support the "For the Homeland Sea and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund in implementing the "For a Green Truong Sa" program during the same period.

To support the soldiers on the islands in planting and caring for trees, the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC has initiated a call to various agencies, units, religious organizations, officers, soldiers, and people at all levels, including those living abroad. The program "For a Green Truong Sa" is being funded through financial support and contributions to the "For the Homeland Sea and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund in the city.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen is confident that the vision of a "Green Truong Sa" can be achieved through the unwavering efforts and determination of the soldiers and civilians on the islands, along with the unity of the entire political system, businesses, organizations, and individuals, ensuring that Truong Sa ( Spratly islands ) remains green. This will also inspire officers and soldiers to uphold their faith, maintain peace of mind in their work, and remain determined to safeguard the country's sacred sovereignty over the sea and islands.

The program is set to take place from 2023 to 2025, with a budget of VND76 billion. The donation will be presented during the annual business trip of the HCMC delegation to visit officials, soldiers, and people in Truong Sa Island District. During the seminar, the program received donations exceeding VND19.5 billion.

According to the plan, in 2023, the HCMC delegation will visit officials, soldiers, and citizens in Truong Sa Island District and the DK1/14 rig house and donate VND20 billion to purchase seedlings, vegetable seeds, supplies, and fertilizers for planting and taking care of trees on the islands, and building centralized vegetable gardens.