Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC delegation visits media agency ahead of Vietnam Press Day

SGGPO

A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited the representative office of Vietnam Law Newspaper in the city on June 17 to extend congratulations ahead of the 101st anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2026).

The delegation was led by Mr. Dinh Thanh Nhan, Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

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A Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits the representative office of Vietnam Law Newspaper in the city on June 17.

On behalf of the city's leadership, he conveyed his best wishes to the newspaper's journalists, editors, and staff, and expressed appreciation for its contributions to public communication.

He praised the newspaper for its timely and comprehensive coverage of economic, political, social and legal issues in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as its role in bringing the Party's policies and resolutions closer to the public.

The Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also acknowledged the media agency's feedback and recommendations and expressed hope that Vietnam Law Newspaper would continue to strengthen its position as a leading legal news outlet and remain a trusted communications partner for the city.

Representatives of the newspaper thanked the city's leaders for their support and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of information dissemination while promoting greater public awareness of the law.

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By Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day Vietnam Law Newspaper in HCMC Dinh Thanh Nhan media agency public communication legal news HCMC Party Committee.

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