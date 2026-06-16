HCMC leaders visit major press agencies ahead of Revolutionary Press Day

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City’s leadership visited major press agencies in the city on June 16 to mark the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2026).

The delegation was led by Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The delegation at headquarter of VTV ( Photo: Van Minh)

Also joining the delegation were Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association.

The delegation visited the Vietnam Television Center for the Southeastern region (VTV) and the Ho Chi Minh City resident office of Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

During the visits, the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee extended his best wishes to all employees, reporters, editors and staff of VTV and VOV in Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong praised the long-standing tradition, professional experience, journalistic integrity and important contributions of VTV and VOV in information and communication work.

In recent years, central press agencies based in Ho Chi Minh City have consistently accompanied the city’s development, promptly reflecting its dynamic reality and promoting the Party’s guidelines and policies as well as the State’s laws and the city’s directives to the public.

These media agencies have not only provided timely information, shaped public opinion and fostered social consensus, but also served as a channel to reflect citizens’ thoughts, aspirations and feedback.

In the coming period, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to undertake major responsibilities, particularly the requirement for rapid and sustainable development, striving for double-digit economic growth, and maintaining its role as a growth pole, pioneer and leader in many fields.

Emphasizing that the press is an important force and resource for the city’s development, city leaders expressed their hope that media agencies will continue to accompany, share and support Ho Chi Minh City in the field of communications.

On behalf of the city leadership, Mr. Le Quoc Phong wished all journalists good health, steadfast professional passion, and continued production of high-quality journalistic works, contributing to the revolutionary press cause and the overall development of the country and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan