Ho Chi Minh City

Da Nang leaders extend congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

SGGP

Da Nang leaders visited and extended congratulations to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s representative office on June 16.

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Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Council, Doan Ngoc Hung Anh offers flowers to the Da Nang Representative Office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Council, Doan Ngoc Hung Anh, visited and extended greetings to the Da Nang representative office of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2026).

Vice Chairman of Da Nang City Doan Ngoc Hung Anh highly appreciated the role of SGGP Newspaper’s representative office in Da Nang in providing information and promoting the city’s activities over the years.

He noted that the representative office has consistently accompanied Da Nang through major events, helping disseminate information on the city’s policies, development orientations, and socio-economic achievements. It has also served as an important bridge connecting Da Nang with Ho Chi Minh City and other Southern localities.

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Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Council Doan Ngoc Hung Anh highly commends the representative office's outstanding achievements and contributions over the past years. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman expressed his hope that the representative office would continue to work closely with the city in communicating major policies and initiatives, particularly the two-tier local government model and Da Nang’s key development tasks.

He also extended his best wishes to the office’s journalists and staff, expressing hope that they would enjoy good health and happiness, continue upholding their sense of responsibility and professional integrity, and successfully fulfil their assigned duties.

On behalf of the representative office, journalist Nguyen Khoi, Deputy Head of SGGP Newspaper’s representative office in Da Nang, sincerely thanked Da Nang’s leaders over the years for their continued support for press agencies, including SGGP Newspaper, and for creating favorable conditions that have enabled the office to operate effectively and accomplish its assigned responsibilities.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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