HCMC leaders' delegation visits family of former Party leader for Tet

Mr. Tang Huu Phong (3rd, R) visits and extends Tet greetings to the family of Mr. Tran Trong Tan.

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, led by Mr. Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education, visited and extended Tet greetings to the family of the late Party leader, Tran Trong Tan, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Commission, and former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, on the morning of January 14.

During the visit, Mr. Tang Huu Phong and the delegation offered incense in tribute to the late leader.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr. Tang Huu Phong extended warm regards and encouragement to the family, honoring Mr. Tran Trong Tan’s significant contributions to the revolution and the nation.

On the occasion of Lunar New Year 2025, Mr. Tang Huu Phong conveyed wishes for health, happiness, and success to the family. He also encouraged them to carry forward the noble traditions of the previous generation, excel in their studies and work, lead exemplary lives, and continue contributing to the nation’s development and progress.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan