HCMC leader extends Tet wishes to elderly, families in need

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien presents Tet gifts to Nguyen Thi Mang and her relatives.

A delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, led by Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council, visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to senior citizens and underprivileged families in District 12, on the afternoon of January 15.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien presents Tet gifts to 80-year-old war veteran Chau Quoc Hong.

During the visit to Nguyen Thi Mang, a 100-year-old resident in Hiep Thanh Ward, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien extended heartfelt Tet wishes, presented gifts from city leaders, and wished her a joyful and healthy life with her family. The delegation also visited 80-year-old war veteran Chau Quoc Hong in Thanh Xuan Ward, offering Lunar New Year greetings, care, and best wishes for health, happiness, and success to Chau Quoc Hong and his relatives.

Mr. Pham Thanh Kien presents Tet gifts to the family of To Van Trong.

Additionally, the delegation visited the family of To Van Trong, 60, residing in Thanh Loc Ward, a household facing economic hardship. Mr. Pham Thanh Kien inquired about the family’s health and living conditions, offering words of encouragement and presenting Tet gifts from the city. The gesture demonstrated HCMC’s deep care and support for families in need. He wished the family a warm and joyous Tet celebration filled with happiness and hope.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan