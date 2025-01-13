HCMC leaders extend Lunar New Year greetings to healthcare facilities

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, led by Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, visited Saigon General Hospital to extend Lunar New Year greetings on the morning of January 13.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy extends Tet greetings to Saigon General Hospital.

During the visit, Specialist Level 2 Doctor Mai Duc Huy, Director of Saigon General Hospital, reported that outpatient and inpatient visits had increased compared to the previous year, with common conditions including hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and asthma. Emergency cases, primarily from traffic accidents, also rose compared to 2023.

In the coming time, the hospital will focus on its mission as a general hospital, providing emergency care and ensuring public safety during Tet celebrations in the city center, in line with the goals of the HCMC Department of Health.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy commended the hospital's professional achievements and its thoughtful Tet preparations, including festive decorations in various departments.

She highlighted the hospital's strategic location in the city center and its critical role in emergency response, emphasizing the importance of providing initial treatment and coordinating appropriate patient transfers.

“In recent years, the city has frequently hosted large-scale events attracting significant crowds, and Saigon General Hospital has been a key medical support hub. Your responsibility extends beyond meeting the needs of local residents to serving the city and its visitors,” Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy said. She also praised the dedication of the hospital’s staff, acknowledging their extended shifts to ensure a safe and joyful Lunar New Year celebration for all.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan