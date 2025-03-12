HCMC, Cuba partner on specific projects

During his official visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City, Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes of the Republic of Cuba to Vietnam, was received by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) meets Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.

At the meeting yesterday afternoon, representing the city's leadership, Nguyen Thanh Nghi engaged in discussions with the Cuban Ambassador regarding key areas of cooperation between the two nations. The dialogue encompassed the implementation of significant projects agreed upon following General Secretary To Lam's visit to Cuba in September 2024.

These initiatives include sustaining the supply and cultivation of rice, advancing renewable energy development, addressing challenges faced by Vietnamese enterprises investing in Cuba, and enhancing bilateral trade and investment collaboration.

To strengthen these cooperative relations, the city will collaborate with the Cuban Embassy and Consulate General to implement trade and investment promotion initiatives. These efforts will focus particularly on encouraging local enterprises to invest and establish production in Cuba.

Additionally, the city aims to facilitate connections with Cuban businesses to enhance imports and introduce Cuba's key products to the Vietnamese market.

Regarding cooperation between the two Parties, the southern metropolis is ready to organize working sessions, share organizational experiences with Cuban Party Committees and agencies, and support Cuba's economic transformation process to soon bring positive results.

The two sides agreed that 2025 is a very special year towards the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1960 - 2025).

On this occasion, Standing Deputy Secretary Nguyen Thanh Nghi proposed that Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes explore and facilitate people-to-people and cultural exchange activities within the city, with a particular focus on youth engagement. These initiatives aim to strengthen solidarity among the younger generation while fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cuba among the city's residents. Ho Chi Minh City expressed its readiness to collaborate in organizing these activities.

Mr. Nghi said he would pay more attention to the agreed-upon collaborative agendas, with the aim of fostering concrete and specific cooperation projects between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba. Furthermore, he pledged institutional support for Cuba in the domains of Party operations and social management, reinforcing the enduring bonds of solidarity and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba.

On this occasion, Cuban Ambassador Rogelio Polanco Fuentes reported that the pilot project for cultivating 16 hectares of rice in Cuba has yielded promising results, with an initial harvest of 7 tons per hectare. The Cuban government views this success as a foundation for expanding the model to enhance the country's food security.

Additionally, the ambassador encouraged Vietnamese enterprises to invest in key sectors such as pig and poultry farming, as well as fertilizer and pesticide production in Cuba.

He expressed his gratitude for the genuine sharing and felt privileged to be in Ho Chi Minh City—known for its heroism, dynamism, and creativity. He acknowledged that this vibrant city is one of the most innovative and active in Vietnam. Ambassador Fuentes also conveyed his confidence that the aforementioned projects and agreements would come to fruition, enhancing the special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Anh Quan